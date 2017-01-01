PRODUCT LEADERSHIP

How Top Product Managers Launch Awesome Products and Build Successful Teams

foreword by Ken Norton

Leadership in a new craft

In today’s fast moving world good product management is quickly becoming critical to maintaining a sustainable competitive advantage. We are fascinated by the unique challenges that product leaders face - from start-ups to enterprises - and interviewed over 75 of the world's top product managers to uncover and share their insights into how launch great products and build successful product teams.

This book will be your guide to navigating product leadership, the one I never had. Within its pages you’ll hear a diversity of opinions from the industry’s most successful and respected product leaders, insights that will help you lead your team and deliver exceptional products.
— Ken Norton, Product Partner, GV

Richard, Nate and Martin deliver impactful lessons in customer driven Product Management practices in this book. The approaches in Product Leadership - backed by real, relatable experiences - make this an indispensable reference to deliver and evolve great products for our users!
— Heather Abbott, SVP Corporate Solutions NASDAQ

The popular narratives around great products focus on the idea and the design, but rarely do they expose what was actually happening on the product team throughout the process. This book offers a unique look into how great product teams and leaders work. If you build products, you need this book.
— Des Traynor, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Intercom

The authors

NATE WALKINGSHAW

Nate started his first company in 2004 where he revolutionized medical evacuation with Paraslyde. Stryker Medical acquired Paramed in 2009 and Nate led global R&D at their emergency services division.

In 2011, Nate left Stryker to build Brightface, a product development company that focused on mobile and web applications. Cycleface was one of those products and was acquired by Strava, the #1 fitness app for endurance athletes.

Nate then became the Chief of Research and Innovation at Tanner Labs, where he built OC Tanner's first human-centered product development team.

In 2015 Nate was named the Chief Product Officer for Pluralsight,  the largest provider of online technology learning, where he built a user centered product team and in 2016 Nate’s role expanded to Chief Experience Office to also oversee Development, Content, and Product Marketing. 

MARTIN ERIKSSON

Martin started his career as a web designer and developer, decided he didn’t have enough talent at either but did have a real knack for translating it all for the business people. After working at several start ups in his native Stockholm, he has led product teams at Monster, the Financial Times, Huddle, and Covestor in London and Boston.

Martin founded ProductTank in 2010, now the world's largest product management community with over 50,000 members across meetups in 99+ cities.

Martin co-founded Mind the Product in 2011 where he now works as the Curator for the world's largest product management conferences and Editor of the blog and newsletter. He also serves as a consulting Chief Product Officer, advising startups and enterprises on how to build successful product teams.

RICHARD BANFIELD

Richard is the CEO and co-founder of Fresh Tilled Soil. Before that he co-founded Acceleration, an international advertising technology business headquartered in London (now owned by advertising giant WPP).

Richard has delivered product design, business strategy, global marketing campaigns, and workshops to clients in the US, UK, Europe, and Africa. His colorful life experience includes being an army officer and a dive master on the Comoros, where he learned the survival skills he uses daily in the fast paced tech world. Richard is a mentor at several incubators and accelerators as well as Advisor and lecturer at the Startup Institute.

Richard recently published two books - Design Leadership and Design Sprint: A Practical Guidebook for Building Great Digital Products, which he coauthored with CTodd Lombardo and Trace Wax (both also published by O'Reilly).

Designers, engineers and product managers who’ve been looking to take the leap into leadership, look no further. ‘Product Leadership’ distills the history and future of the field alongside the insights of its luminaries and experts, and presents an invaluable guide for leveling up your skills and execution.
— Ryan Freitas, Product Design Director Facebook