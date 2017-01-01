PRODUCT LEADERSHIP

NATE WALKINGSHAW

Nate started his first company in 2004 where he revolutionized medical evacuation with Paraslyde. Stryker Medical acquired Paramed in 2009 and Nate led global R&D at their emergency services division.

In 2011, Nate left Stryker to build Brightface, a product development company that focused on mobile and web applications. Cycleface was one of those products and was acquired by Strava, the #1 fitness app for endurance athletes.

Nate then became the Chief of Research and Innovation at Tanner Labs, where he built OC Tanner's first human-centered product development team.

In 2015 Nate was named the Chief Product Officer for Pluralsight, the largest provider of online technology learning, where he built a user centered product team and in 2016 Nate’s role expanded to Chief Experience Office to also oversee Development, Content, and Product Marketing.